Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wejo Group stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wejo Group stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

