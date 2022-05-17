Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $200.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.37.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

