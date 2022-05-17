Wells Fargo & Company Raises Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $70.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

NYSE BMY opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 541.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

