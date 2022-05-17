Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.75.
WELL opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 118.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $99.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Welltower by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
