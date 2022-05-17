Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on WEN. Wedbush cut their price target on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.12.
Shares of WEN opened at $17.39 on Friday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
About Wendy’s (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
