Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WEN. Wedbush cut their price target on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.12.

Shares of WEN opened at $17.39 on Friday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

