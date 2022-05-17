Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey Buys 2,000 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00.

WAL opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

