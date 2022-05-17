Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $10.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.