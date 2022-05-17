Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,844,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,850,000 after acquiring an additional 437,711 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 168,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 132,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.