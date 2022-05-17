Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE WAB traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.42. 15,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,508. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.