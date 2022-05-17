Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:WPM opened at GBX 3,326.50 ($41.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,634.50 ($32.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,038.20 ($49.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,655.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,300.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,900 ($48.08) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

