Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:WPM opened at GBX 3,326.50 ($41.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,634.50 ($32.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,038.20 ($49.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,655.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,300.64.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,900 ($48.08) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
See Also
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.