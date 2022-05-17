Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$51.17 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$45.76 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of C$23.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.35 million. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total value of C$2,123,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,245,767.56. Also, Director John Brough sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$138,043.58. Insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933 in the last 90 days.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Further Reading
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.