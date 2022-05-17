Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$51.17 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$45.76 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of C$23.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.35 million. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total value of C$2,123,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,245,767.56. Also, Director John Brough sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$138,043.58. Insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933 in the last 90 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

