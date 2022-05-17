Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($46.84) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.31% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($46.47) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($46.18).
Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,689.20 ($33.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 128.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,781.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,943.44. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,465.38 ($42.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
