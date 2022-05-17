Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($46.84) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($46.47) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($46.18).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,689.20 ($33.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 128.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,781.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,943.44. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,465.38 ($42.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.74), for a total value of £75,293 ($92,816.81). Also, insider Frank Fiskers purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,642 ($32.57) per share, for a total transaction of £46,235 ($56,995.81).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

