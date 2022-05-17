White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,168.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,226.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,081.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,054.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

