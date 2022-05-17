WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $486,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $321.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

