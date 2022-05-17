WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 24.2% in April

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 87.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in WidePoint by 494.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50,416 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

WYY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 26,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. WidePoint has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.94.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%.

WidePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.