Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €38.00 ($39.58) to €37.00 ($38.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Wienerberger stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 4,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Wienerberger has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.53.

Wienerberger ( OTCMKTS:WBRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

