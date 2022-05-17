Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wedbush to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.74.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.33. 25,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,215. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.85. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.