Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Willow Biosciences stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Willow Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

Willow Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.