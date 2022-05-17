Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $960.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.