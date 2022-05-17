Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.35.

Wix.com stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.15.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after buying an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after buying an additional 80,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

