Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.96% from the company’s current price.
WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.41.
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $309.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 44.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com (Get Rating)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
