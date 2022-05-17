Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.96% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.41.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 44.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.