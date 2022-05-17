Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Wix.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wix.com stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.56.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

