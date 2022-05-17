Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.