Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
