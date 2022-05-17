Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 245,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

XIN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XIN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

