Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 245,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
XIN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
