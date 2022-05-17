Xpediator Plc (XPD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on July 1st

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

XPD stock opened at GBX 33.62 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.64 million and a PE ratio of 106.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.23. Xpediator has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.50 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.95.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

