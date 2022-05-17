Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 64,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 404,740 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 7.4% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,695,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at $1,988,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 1.2% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

