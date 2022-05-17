Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 64,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.69.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Yatra Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
