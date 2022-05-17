Youdao (DAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. On average, analysts expect Youdao to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Youdao alerts:

NYSE DAO opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Youdao has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $611.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Youdao by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Youdao by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Youdao (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.