Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.14. Blackstone reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackstone.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 11 Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $18,358,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $888,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $64,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

