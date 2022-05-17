Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWB shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $71,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $214,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

