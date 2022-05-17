Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

