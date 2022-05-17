Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.51. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. 14,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,950. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,286 shares of company stock worth $1,554,486. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

