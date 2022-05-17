Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.33. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 298.1% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,857 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

