Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,944 shares of company stock worth $1,332,185. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 425,335 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 378,052 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,842 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRSH opened at $15.32 on Friday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.99.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

