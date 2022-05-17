Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

