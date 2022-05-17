Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Indaptus Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:INDP opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $28.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

