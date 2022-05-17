Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Perficient reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,349. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Perficient by 117.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.