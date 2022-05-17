Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. RadNet reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RadNet by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in RadNet by 4,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RadNet has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

