Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

