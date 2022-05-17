Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.