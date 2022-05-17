Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $1.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $1.40. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $12.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

