Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

