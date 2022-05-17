Zacks: Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.