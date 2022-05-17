Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

FFIN opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,267,000 in the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,666,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 46.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

