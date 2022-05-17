Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Franklin Covey also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 775,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FC stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

