Zacks: Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). FuelCell Energy also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

FCEL stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 92,185 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

