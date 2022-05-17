Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

HLIT stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $935.18 million, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 54.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after buying an additional 1,970,863 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $14,264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Harmonic by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 557,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 481,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.