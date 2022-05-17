Zacks: Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will announce $3.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $2.13 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.02 million to $20.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.67 million, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALA. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $53.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

