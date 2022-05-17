Zacks: Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $474.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. PetIQ has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $42.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.