Zacks: Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. Q2 reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

QTWO opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after buying an additional 623,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,470,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

