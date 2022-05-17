Zacks: Analysts Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RDNT. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

RDNT opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RadNet has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $38.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 214,004 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in RadNet by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 17,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RadNet by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in RadNet by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 512,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 303,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RadNet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after acquiring an additional 73,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

