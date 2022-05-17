Zacks: Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) to announce $137.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.99 million and the highest is $137.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $108.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $544.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.50 million to $546.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $580.27 million, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $582.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rambus.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $464,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Rambus by 49.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 87,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rambus by 5,679.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. Rambus has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

